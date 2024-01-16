If the Lakers want to make a run in the playoffs, a trade for Dejounte Murray might be necessary.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their playoff positioning ahead of the NBA trade deadline. If the Lakers were to swing a deal for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, Los Angeles' playoff chances would looking much brighter.

Los Angeles is the favorite (-150) to land Murray if he is traded, vet betonline.ag. The New York Knicks (+300) and Golden State Warriors (+600) are in second and third respectively. The San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls round out the top five with matching +900 adds.

Murray has done it all for the Atlanta Hawks throughout the 2023-24 season. The crafty guard is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Also a stand out on the defensive side of the ball, Murray has been a highlight in what has been a rough Hawks season.

With Atlanta struggling to stay in the playoff picture at 16-23, a trade of Murray has become much more realistic. While he is set to become a free agent after the season, Murray is still one of the most valuable players on the trade market.

Especially to a team like the Lakers. At 20-21, Los Angeles needs to find their rhythm to secure their spot in the postseason. Only LeBron James and Anthony Davis have averaged more points this season than Murray. He would be fourth on the team in both rebounds and assists per game. Furthermore, Murray would be behind just James in SPG.

Dejounte Murray would overall make the Lakers a much more dynamic team. As Los Angeles looks to make the playoffs, a trade is looking more and more like a necessity.