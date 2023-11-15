The Lakers, Heat and Sixers all have some interest in a trade for Zach LaVine, who could be moved by the Bulls soon.

The Chicago Bulls are open to trading Zach LaVine amid the team's early-season struggles this 2023-24, and lucky for them, there won't be a shortage of suitors for their superstar guard. According to the latest rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are among those most interested in acquiring him, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While it's unknown whether or not the Lakers, Heat and Sixers have reached out to the Bulls to have preliminary discussions for a LaVine trade, the expectation is there is going to be some “movement” within the next few weeks or so.

“Teams that are expected to have a level of interest in [Zach] LaVine, I'm told: the Lakers, Heat, and 76ers. … There could be movement in Chicago sooner than later,” Charania said on The Rally.

“Teams that are expected to have a level of interest in [Zach] LaVine, I’m told: the Lakers, Heat, and 76ers… There could be movement in Chicago sooner than later.”@ShamsCharania on Zach LaVine’s status with the Bulls 🍿 (via @TheRally)pic.twitter.com/KoJDRb9AHM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

Zach LaVine's potential trade suitors

The Sixers' interest in LaVine has been a major talking point earlier in the day, with John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reporting that the 76ers “will look into” the possibility of a deal. However, with Tyrese Maxey's emergence as a legitimate superstar, Philly is expected to proceed with caution and let things play out until the trade deadline to see if there's any need to make a deal.

“I'm told they are happy with the way the team is playing right now and would probably lean towards waiting until the trade deadline for a big trade to see if there are any needs or injury issues, Clark said. He added, “I’m told the Sixers like the depth they have now…and the Bulls high salary players may not be a fit.”

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also named the Lakers and Heat as possible trade partners for the Bulls in a Zach LaVine trade. Miami has been looking for that superstar to pair up alongside Butler, and after failing to bring in Damian Lillard during the offseason, Pat Riley could make a move for the Chicago guard.

As for the Lakers, they have been linked with LaVine multiple times in the past. Nonetheless, LaVine's fit with LA isn't without any merit, as he could be the perfect partner to put alongside James. Not to mention that the Purple and Gold really like to have a third star and scorer to pair up with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

It remains to be seen where LaVine will end up if the Bulls do decide to part ways with him and embrace a full rebuild. So far, though, fans might want to keep an eye on the Lakers, Heat and Sixers.