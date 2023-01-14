The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly discussed a Bojan Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel-led trade with the Detroit Pistons, per Chris Mannix and Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated. They reported that the Lakers would likely have to surrender a first-round pick in any deal involving Bogdanovic.

The Lakers currently sit just outside of a play-in spot in the Western Conference. If Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay healthy moving forward, Los Angeles could make a competitive run. But there is certainly no guarantee that Davis, who’s dealt with no shortage of injury concerns, will be able to stay on the court. Nevertheless, acquiring a player such as Bogdanovic, along with extra depth in Noel, would enhance the Lakers’ chances of reaching the playoffs this season.

Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. The Lakers would profile as a strong destination for him, but it will be interesting to see if they can out-bid other potential trade suitors.

Bogdanovic is currently in the midst of an excellent campaign for the Pistons. He’s averaging over 21 points per game on 49 percent field goal and 41.5 percent three-point shooting. Bogdanovic is also a high energy player who would add value to the Lakers.

Los Angeles has displayed signs of potential this season. But as aforementioned, injury issues have proven to be difficult to overcome. However, the Lakers need to build a winner. LeBron James could ask for a trade if the Lakers struggle throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 NBA season.