The Los Angeles Lakers have one mantra when the offseason rolls around: more star power. They've always been a team that's consistently chased the top free agents, the top targets in the offseason. Even when they have one of the best tandems in the league, the team is not afraid to tinker and add another star to the equation.
Is it any surprise, then, that the Lakers are going hunting for a new star this offseason? It's not exactly a shocking revelation: it'd be more surprising if they didn't do that. As Jovan Buha commented on a recent livestream, the most obvious target for the Lakers is star point guard Trae Young. However… such a trade will have to involve their current third fiddle in Austin Reaves. (transcript from Silver Screen and Roll)
“They are going third star hunting this off-season and we’ll see how that affects the DLO situation. You probably have to give up Austin in almost any third-star trade. Now who’s available? The one name I continually hear is Trae Young. He’s been to Laker playoff games before, he’s a Clutch Sports client. That’s probably the most realistic one right now.”
This isn't exactly the first time Trae Young and the Lakers have been involved in trade rumors. In fact, this rumor started about a month ago after the team whiffed on Dejounte Murray. With LeBron James getting older, the team is looking for more ball-handlers to help distribute the rock.
Lakers' star-hunting shenanigans
The Lakers have always wanted a third star, preferably a guard, to pair with LeBron and Anthony Davis. It's easy to see why: LeBron has willingly taken a step back in the offense, while AD has always been best with a capable point guard. It's why they went and traded for Russell Westbrook in the first place.
Now, Los Angeles has a pretty solid ball-handling duo right now. Reaves and D'Angelo Russell have done pretty well in leading this team. Reaves, in particular, has been excellent: his improvement as a passer and scorer elevated this team. However, you just simply can't stop the Lakers' constant hunt for star power.
Los Angeles has consistently made a solid run in the playoffs, but they've lacked the firepower to get over the hump that is the Denver Nuggets. Perhaps this trade would be the push they need.
Trae Young's fit with LA
Young might be the best possible option for the Lakers should they go looking for a trade. He's small, and he can be exploited defensively by other teams. However, Los Angeles is uniquely suited to cover for Young's weaknesses. With a shot-blocking big like AD and a bevy of defensive wings, LA can send any help Young's way.
Young would also give the Lakers that final playmaker they need to unlock their offense. The Hawks star is one of the most creative playmakers in the league. He was one of the league leaders in assists, finding success with John Collins and Clint Capela as his big men. Imagine what he'd do with AD as his big.
The cost to get Young will undoubtedly be high. Reaves will be the likely casualty for the Lakers, but who else will they have to give up. Buha notes that some combination of Russell and the other Lakers' role players will have to be moved. However, one thing is for sure: Los Angeles IS going to hunt for that elusive trade.
“Now, of course, whether they get him is going to come down to whether they are willing to put all three picks, two picks in a deal. Is it Austin and Max? Is it just Austin? And you got to have the matching salary of course. Is that Rui, is that Vando? Do they send DLO there as well? There’s a lot of different ways that can play out, but my understanding is yes, they are going third-star hunting.”