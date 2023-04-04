A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At 19-60, the Houston Rockets are well on their way to finishing at the bottom of the barrel in the West. It’s another lost season for the rebuilding Rockets, and at this point, it sounds like head coach Stephen Silas is now on his way out. A few big names have already popped up on the radar for the Rockets as the front office looks to begin their search for their next head coach.

Rockets insider John Garanto recently provided some insight on who these said candidates are believed to be. LeBron James’ former coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel, sits atop the shortlist. Disgraced Boston Celtics shot-caller ime udoka is also on there, along with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson:

“Frank Vogel is a name,” Granato said, via ESPN 97.5 Houston on Twitter. “Frank Vogel is a guy who is going to have guys be accountable. Ime Udoka is going to be like that, too. Kenny Atkinson is a name. These are some names that I’m hearing out of the organization.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The above report also indicates that Jaylen Brown is a name to watch for the Rockets as they look to add a superstar-caliber player to their roster next season. If they are able to lure Brown to Houston, then it would also make sense that Udoka, who is in the midst of a season-long suspension by the Celtics, joins him as well.

Frank Vogel, on the other hand, is a former NBA champion with LeBron and the Lakers, and he obviously has quite the resume to his name. Vogel hasn’t landed a coaching job in the NBA since he was fired by the Lakers last summer, though. This could all change in the coming months if the Rockets are indeed serious about pursuing the 49-year-old.