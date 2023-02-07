The NBA’s Trade Deadline is just two days away, and Fred VanVleet’s name continues to arise in trade talks around the league. A potential Toronto Raptors-Orlando Magic trade would reportedly involve Jalen Suggs, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

Although the Magic sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, they reached the 20-win threshold last Monday — something they didn’t accomplish until March 22 last season — and are gaining steam after winning six of their last ten games.

“They have momentum, a young roster that’s growing together, and a signature star in presumptive Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero,” Moore writes.

Several sources have reportedly told Action Network that the Magic have legitimate interest in the Raptors star point guard, and VanVleet is thought to be the most available Raptor ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

VanVleet is 29 years old and looking for a new long-term deal, which is something he might not get in Toronto. With a championship under his belt north of the border, it’s certainly possible that he gets moved by Feb. 9.

Per Moore: “A Fred VanVleet trade makes sense for the Magic as far as balancing their 3-point shooting and providing a veteran guard who can keep the offense organized while being a pest defensively.”

Jalen Suggs, a former No. 5 overall pick, could be the name coming back if a Raptors-Magic deal does materialize. The Magic would be looking for more than just VanVleet to pull the trigger on a deal, as Suggs is excellent defensively and on a team-friendly rookie contract.

One NBA executive said trying to get a deal done with the Raptors is “like blood from stone” due to the front office’s “combination of savvy and leverage.”

It’ll be interesting to see what deals the Raptors make ahead of Thursday, but a trade to the Magic for Suggs would certainly make a lot of sense for all parties involved.