By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Bojan Bogdanovic has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout this season, even as he signed a two-year contract extension with the Detroit Pistons that will keep him on the roster at least through the 2024-25 season. His name has popped up for good reason. Bogdanovic is one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA as well as a solid scoring wing who could help any contending team, something the Pistons are clearly nowhere close to being. It’s been suggested that Bogdanovic could be had at the right price, but a report surfaced via longtime NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday that would seem to contradict the rumors that have been out there.

If the latest intel is to be believed, the Pistons actually do not have any intention of trading Bojan Bogdanovic, per Stein. While the team is far from being a playoff contender this season, especially in light of Cade Cunningham’s season-ending injury, the Pistons appear to be set on keeping Bogdanovic around for next season when they can mount a legit playoff push with a healthy roster. That still won’t stop interested teams from inquiring about him though.

Throughout his career, Bogdanovic has put up 15.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line. He’s been a double-digit scorer for all but one of his nine NBA seasons. This season he is putting up a career-high 21.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range, both career-highs.