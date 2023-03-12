The Dallas Mavericks have now lost three of their last four contests and are a mere 5-7 since the Kyrie Irving trade. The All-Star’s arrival in the Lone Star State has brought about some major shakeups to both the team’s production and rotation, but perhaps one of the more stark alterations has been the allocated minutes bestowed to big man, Christian Wood.

Following the February 6 blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets, the 27-year-old has seen a major reduction in his time on the hardwood, as he’s averaging just 19.5 minutes a night. Before the deal, he was logging 29.0 minutes.

After the club’s latest loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was asked by Grant Afseth of FanNation’s Dallas Basketball what the reason was behind Wood’s minutes reduction as of late. In response, he suggested that that depth within the frontcourt has been a major factor in the big’s lessened role.

“You look at just the depth that we have with all the bigs, we’re trying to get them in the game and see who has the hot hand, and right now, with Maxi (Kleber) back, that’s going to cut some of his minutes down, especially when we’re healthy. And, so, that’s just the way it is right now, and it can change as we go forward,” Kidd said.

As Afseth noted in his questioning of Kidd, prior to the trade deadline Christian Wood had registered 17 starts on the season and, when paired with Luka Doncic in the first five lineup, the Mavs went 9-4.

Despite his recent role demotion, Wood has had a rather productive first year in Dallas. Through 55 games played, the seventh-year veteran has posted impressive per-game averages of 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 52.2% shooting from the floor and 36.9% shooting from deep.