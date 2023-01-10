By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks could be looking to shake things up within their roster as the February trade deadline draws closer. One man that could be on his way out is Tim Hardaway Jr., with the Cleveland Cavaliers linked to a potential swoop for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.

NBA insider Marc Stein is now reporting that the Mavs have placed Hardaway on the trade block. It doesn’t sound like they’re shopping him around, but it appears as though Dallas is willing to let him go at the right price:

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway’s contract beyond this season. Caris LeVert’s expiring $18.8 million contract is the simplest match for Hardaway, who has emerged from a very slow start to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range in 21 games entering Sunday’s play since Mavericks coach Jason Kidd moved him into the starting lineup,” Stein wrote.

As the above report indicates, the biggest stumbling block in any potential deal for Hardaway is the money he is still owed. The 30-year-old is under contract through 2025. He is set to pocket $17.9 million next season and another $16.2 the following year. For their part, the Cavs could be hesitant in committing such a significant part of their cap space to a guy like Tim Hardaway Jr.

Stein also suggests that should a deal come to fruition, a guy like Caris LeVert could find his way to Dallas. The sharpshooting swingman could be a good fit alongside Luka Doncic, and he might be the spark the Mavs need as they look to make another deep run in the playoffs this season.