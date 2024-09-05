Not too long ago, the Denver Nuggets were at the top of the NBA world for the first time ever. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to their first championship in 2023, guiding many to the assumption that Denver could be the next dynasty in the NBA. Well, Bruce Brown left last offseason, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left this offseason. Despite Jokic and Murray still remaining as the Nuggets' focal points, there are now discussions being had about head coach Michael Malone and the front office not seeing eye to eye with one another as a result of the roster changes made.

The Nuggets' front office has put a point of emphasis on player development pertaining to their recent draft picks, which has many scratching their heads seeing as Denver is in a position to compete for more titles right now with Jokic being a three-time MVP. Whether or not this is a storyline or a headline is something that will be discovered during the 2024-25 season, but ESPN's Zach Lowe certainly added fuel to the fire that there could be some issues brewing in the Mile High City.

“There are rumblings, rumblings, that the coaching staff and front office, or at least the head coach and the front office, aren't exactly seeing eye to eye in Denver,” Lowe stated on a recent episode of The Lowe Post. “To a degree even unusual for the NBA.”

Malone has been with the Nuggets since the start of the 2015-16 season after spending two years with the Sacramento Kings. Over the last nine seasons in Denver, Malone has posted a 424-295 record, taking his team to the playoffs in six straight seasons with at least 46 wins each of these last six years.

As a result of his accomplishments and recent championship in 2023, the Nuggets gave Malone a contract extension near the start of the 2023-24 season that keeps him on the sidelines through the 2026-27 season. This deal made Malone one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

It would be quite the turn of events if the Nuggets' front office and Malone were batting heads with one another given all of the success this organization has seen. While the roster has gone through some minor tweaks through the years, the same core group of Jokic, Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. remains. As long as they are healthy, Denver will be a team at the top of the Western Conference standings competing for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Of course, Caldwell-Pope departing Denver for Orlando this offseason certainly made Malone feel a certain type of way because of the value and stability the veteran brought. Every championship team needs experienced guys like Caldwell-Pope, which is why he was so important to their championship run.

Now, all of the Nuggets' attention will be cast on their rising talents, such as Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and 2023 first-round pick Julian Strawther. Malone will certainly utilize all three recent draft picks in his main rotations during the 2024-25 season.