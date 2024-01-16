The Nets could be in the running to make a deal for one of the biggest names on the trade block...

The Brooklyn Nets are a team to “keep an eye on” in trade negotiations for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I know that the Lakers and Hawks have talked… I know the Knicks have been tied in. I would keep an eye on the Nets,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

The Nets mention comes amid reports that Atlanta is motivated to move the former All-Star, who views Brooklyn as an ideal landing spot. Murray would offer the Nets a lead-scoring option, something they have been missing during an extended cold stretch. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 47/39/82 shooting splits this season.

Dejounte Murray (24 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST) got buckets tonight in the @ATLHawks 3rd straight W 💪 pic.twitter.com/7V4wNosyll — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Brooklyn ranks 23rd in offensive rating and dead-last in 3-point percentage during a 4-13 stretch over the last 17 games. Spencer Dinwiddie (12.0 points per game on 39 percent shooting) and Cam Thomas (18.3 points per game on 41 percent shooting) have struggled to produce as the team's lead ball-handlers during that span.

Mikal Bridges has been equally underwhelming while attempting to carry the load as Brooklyn's go-to option offensively, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 turnovers per game on 39.2 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

Murray is entering the first year of a four-year, $114 million contract next season. Atlanta's asking price is expected to be in the range of one to two first-round picks. After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at last year's deadline, Brooklyn is armed with seven tradable first-round picks, including three distant unprotected firsts from Phoenix (2027, 2029) and Dallas (2029), which should be highly coveted.

The Nets are also reportedly fielding offers for veteran wings Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith. Either could be included in a deal or land first-round picks to re-route to Atlanta. Spencer Dinwiddie's expiring contract could be used as a salary filler, allowing the Hawks to shed Murray's money entering next season.