The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns completed a Kevin Durant-led deal prior to the NBA Trade Deadline. Mikal Bridges highlighted Brooklyn’s return. A recent report stated that Brooklyn was offered four first-round picks for Bridges, per Zach Lowe, via basketball.realgm.com. The Nets ultimately opted to hold onto Bridges despite this rumored trade offer.

“I know of one team, and I’ve confirmed this,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “I know of one team who offered four first round picks for Mikal Bridges. Now, I know of at least three first round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.”

The Nets blew up their roster ahead of the trade deadline, trading both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. One has to wonder whether or not they would have held onto both superstars had Irving not requested a trade. His request placed Brooklyn in a difficult position.

Mikal Bridges is a quality player. He has impressed on both sides of the ball and is only 26-years old. The Nets likely believe he can be a key contributor for them moving forward.

Suns coach Monty Williams shared a heartfelt reaction to losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in the trade.

“The human side to all of this that you have to deal with. It was an emotional day. … Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family,” Williams said, via Bally Sports Arizona.

However, Williams and the Suns will be content with Kevin Durant in the mix.