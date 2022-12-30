By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league that is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skillset. The Denver Nuggets realize this, and they have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast. The Nuggets’ goals for the upcoming trade deadline are simple: get more versatile defenders, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“With the trade deadline nearing on Feb. 9, league sources say the Nuggets will be on the lookout for wing help to come off their bench. They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here.”

Surrounding Nikola Jokic with good defenders is a must for the Nuggets if they want to contend. The two-time MVPs defensive struggles are overblown, but he’s certainly not going to anchor a top-10 defense. Having a solid three-point shot is also important for Denver, as well as good intuition on moving off the ball.

As mentioned, Aaron Gordon is the example of what the Nuggets desire at the trade deadline. The team traded for the former Orlando Magic high-flier a couple of years ago, and he’s been nothing short of impressive for them. He’s averaging 17 points per contest on solid efficiency after a tumultuous first full season last year.

Blink, and the Nuggets will miss their window to contend with Nikola Jokic. Making win-now moves at the trade deadline is the right thing to do in order to maximize their chances at a title.