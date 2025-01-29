The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the most talked about teams in the NBA coming into this season after a massive offseason that saw them acquire star forward Paul George. However, things haven't gone to plan so far this year. A combination of injuries to all three of Philadelphia's stars combined with a lack of chemistry and consistency has put them near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Now, the pressure is on the 76ers to get this thing turned around quickly. One way to do that would hypothetically be a trade, but the 76ers are fairly limited in what they can do in that department. They are working with three massive contracts and there aren't a lot of stars available outside of Jimmy Butler.

The 76ers have a checkered history with Butler, but that isn't scaring them off from trying to make a late move to acquire the Miami Heat star. Philadelphia could be seeking a move for Butler, but there is a catch. Any deal for Butler would have to involve George, and he has been told that he is not being moved, according to Vincent Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast via Philly Sixers Galaxy.

“I’ve heard that Philly quietly, quietly could be a suitor for Jimmy Butler,” Goodwill said. “Theoretically, it would be a Jimmy for Paul George swap … Paul George was told by management or ownership: ‘We won’t trade you year one of this deal.'”

The 76ers haven't quite gotten the return on investment that they would have hoped for out of George, who has missed some time due to injury and hasn't been able to provide his usual production when he has been on the court. He has played in 30 of the 76ers' 44 games this season and is averaging just 17.1 points per game, which is his lowest total since 2014-15, when he played in just six games. George has been fairly inefficient as well, shooting just under 43% from the field.

Now, George is dealing with yet another injury, which definitely makes him harder to move if that's the direction that the 76ers want to go in. He is dealing with a finger injury after a pair of knee injuries earlier in the season, which could force him to miss even more time.