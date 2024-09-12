Since coming into the league, Jaden Ivey has not lived up to the expectations that many placed on him. The Detroit Pistons have not been the best team in recent years, and it could be affecting Ivey's play, but some think that they want to move on from the young guard. With a new head coach and a few veterans, the Pistons could be looking to get serious about their future, and that could involve trading Ivey, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

“Some around the league speculate that the Pistons aren't sold on Ivey, but there's no compelling reason (yet) to think he's moved,” Pincus said. “Instead, Detroit may be looking to move veterans to add young players and draft considerations. Several teams would be interested in Stewart, who has a friendly $60 million contract over the next four seasons (player option).”

In his two seasons with the Pistons, Ivey is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists, but his three-point percentage is at 33.9. Ivey is not known as a shooter, but on a team that already didn't have much perimeter shooting, it would be good if his percentage is up. One of the things that Ivey does well is attack the lane, and he has the speed and strength at his position to finish.

It's not for certain if the Pistons have lost belief in Ivey, but if rumors began to grow throughout the season, there could be some validity to it.

Could the Pistons move on from Jaden Ivey?

If the Pistons see a different vision for their team and it doesn't involve Jaden Ivey, there's a good chance they can see what his trade value looks like around the league. The Pistons have a lot of roster questions, and getting their rotation right should be the first thing on their list.

With the Pistons adding a few wing players over the offseason such as Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr., Ivey's role on the team could decrease. One thing those three players can do better than Ivey is shoot the ball, and that's probably one of the most important things for the team going into the season. Cade Cunningham is already the key piece at point guard, so there's no chance that Ivey will take his spot, and it may fit him best if he's the backup guard.

The Pistons also have Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland, who are two defensive-minded wings. Just like Ivey, they don't have much of a perimeter shot, but they'll be on the floor for mostly getting stops.

This could leave Ivey on the outside looking in, and it might be best to see if he can find a fresh start somewhere else if the Pistons aren't buying into his development.