Bojan Bogdanovic has been a popular trade candidate over the past few years. The Detroit Pistons reportedly want to keep Bogdanovic though, per NBA insider Marc Stein. That said, Bogdanovic is reportedly receiving plenty of trade interest from potential suitors.

The Pistons' rumored asking price for Bogdanovic, if they were to even entertain a trade offer, is incredibly steep.

“The going price multiple teams have found from Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic is one first and multiple seconds, which is too steep for any suitor so far,” Matt Moore of Action Network wrote previously.

Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: A key player

Bojan Bogdanovic is an interesting player. He isn't flashy and won't always post gaudy stat lines. That said, he's a hard-worker who helps teams in a number of ways.

2022-23 was Bogdanovic's first season with the Pistons. He proved to be a key player for Detroit despite the team's underwhelming campaign, averaging 21.6 points per game on 48.8 percent field goal and 41.1 percent three-point shooting. He added 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Although Bogdanovic remains incredibly underrated, teams have taken notice of his on-court accomplishments.

Bogdanovic previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Utah Jazz before joining the Pistons. For his career, he's averaged 15.6 points per game.

Again, Bogdanovic won't ever be the best player on a championship-contending team, but he's valuable nonetheless. As a result, teams will surely continue to display interest in trading for him. The question is whether or not the Pistons will be willing to negotiate an offer and lower their steep asking price.