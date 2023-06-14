With the season officially coming to an end following the Denver Nuggets' triumphant Finals clinching Game 5 against the Miami Heat, attention from both fans, media pundits, and league personnel now shifts toward the 2023 NBA Draft. Less than 48 hours after the championship round's conclusion, rumblings have already started to surface of a possible pre-draft trade between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.

With the rising stock of wing Cam Whitmore, the Pistons' front office is strongly considering the possibility of striking a deal for a second top-10 lottery pick to pair with their current fifth-overall selection and, in turn, draft the Villanova standout.

As per Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, an exchange involving Bojan Bogdanovic and Tim Hardaway Jr. has been floated.

“Whitmore is getting looks at No. 4 with Houston, but many around the league believe Detroit is a natural landing spot for him considering the Pistons' roster and the significant upside he offers. Whitmore is working out for teams across the top 10 — including Portland, Houston, Detroit, Orlando, Indiana and Utah — and making a strong impression with his shooting and explosiveness. His workout in Detroit on Monday gave him an opportunity to show the Pistons brass an opportunity to envision how he would fit in a backcourt with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanovic for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick, sources tell ESPN,” Givony wrote.

Recent mock drafts already show the Pistons nabbing Cam Whitmore with their fifth overall pick, thus suggesting that GM Troy Weaver may be interested in acquiring another top-flight prospect in this year's festivities (perhaps Taylor Hendricks?!) to fill out their young and promising roster already consisting of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and James Wiseman.