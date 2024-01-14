Rumors suggest the Pistons have a bigger plan in play after trading Marvin Bagley III to the Wizards.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards recently conducted a trade involving Marvin Bagley III. With Detroit being one of, if not, the worst team in the league, it appears the franchise is making some changes to the roster. However, rumors suggest there's a bigger plan in the works.

There's some buzz that the Pistons aren't done making trades just yet and they could be setting themselves up for a big move, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. What that move is remains unclear.

“The Pistons are acquiring Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari from the Wizards for Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers along with two second-round picks, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Woj [was] first on the news. ‘First step,' high ranking source says.”

Detroit certainly needs to make some changes to the roster. But trading for two players in their 30s doesn't necessarily feel like the Pistons can create a bigger deal with another team. Maybe the goal is to clear up cap space for the 2024 offseason, as both Muscala and Gallinari are free agents at the end of this season.

If anything, the Pistons should be looking for more draft picks and prospects. Additionally, finding players who fit the system would be ideal as well. The NBA trade deadline is on February 8, so there is still plenty of time for Detroit to make more moves if that's what they plan to do.

With that said, Detroit is going to be a team to watch for in the coming weeks. Nothing is working right now and the front office should be looking to make some necessary moves before the deadline. It wouldn't be too shocking if the Pistons are planning to start completely from scratch.