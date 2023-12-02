One NBA insider believes the Pistons could trade for Bulls star Zach Lavine amid Detroit's poor start to the season.

The Detroit Pistons are having a rough time tending the stormy waters of the 2023-24 NBA Season. The Pistons have a disappointing record of 2-17 and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, Detroit is being mentioned as a potential Zach LaVine-Bulls trade suitor as they try to find a spark.

Would a Zach Lavine-Pistons pairing alleviate Detroit's suffering?

NBA Insider Bobby Marks discussed Detroit's potential interest in LaVine on a Sirius XM radio broadcast:

“At 2-17, I would not be surprised if they dip their toe in to see what the trade market is like for Zach Lavine,” Marks said, per Sirius XM NBA Radio. Marks believes the Pistons have it what takes to try for Lavine, as he is a former All-Star and would not cost as much as other stars they could pursue.

The Pistons could offer some expiring contracts and a young player with potential in exchange for the Bulls star. Killian Hayes is one guard who could be the centerpiece of a deal. The 22-year-old has been named in trade rumors, as he averages just under 10 points per game.

Hayes still has great potential, shown by his 23-point performance in Detroit's November 30th loss to the New York Knicks. The Pistons could also include Bojan Bogdanovic and/or veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris in the trade.

The issue with a potential deal is that LaVine likely wants to go to a contender. Like Detroit, the Bulls find themselves low in the Eastern Conference and are trying to rebuild their team. There is plenty of time for the Pistons to explore ways to improve their team as the NBA season progresses.