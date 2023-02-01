The New York Knicks have a lot of kinks to work out and, like other teams in that predicament, they’ve been pretty active ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9). However, while most of the smoke coming out of the Knicks camp has centered around young wing Cam Reddish, the most recent rumor is one regarding Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” relays SNY’s Ian Begley.

“The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq,” Begley adds. “…Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

Bey, who is in his third season after being selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. While a player whose skillset is more of a jack-of-all-trades type than a specialist, Bey has nonetheless managed to standout for his ability to get to the free-throw line.

He also poured in a career-high 51 points against the Orlando Magic last season, highlighting his capabilities as an x-factor offensively.

However, as Begley alludes to, there is another attractive attribute of Bey that’s quite significant. Aside from his tendency to get hot and his 34.3 percent free-throw rate this season, the experience he gained at Villanova while playing for Jay Wright, is invaluable. Though Villanova is struggling this season, they’re considered one of the perennial powerhouses in the NCAA due to their discipline and dedication to the defensive end.

Those are exactly the type of traits that the Knicks need to add to their rotation. They’re also the kinds of characteristics that seasoned head coaches such as Tom Thibodeau would love.