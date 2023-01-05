By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Saddiq Bey hasn’t had the easiest third season for the Detroit Pistons. The arrival of Bojan Bogdanovic in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz has relegated Bey to more of a complementary piece than a featured option. In fact, the Pistons saw it best to bring Bey off the bench, which he has done for 16 of their past 20 games, including their Wednesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors.

But a demotion to the bench evidently hasn’t killed Saddiq Bey’s killer instinct.

Bey may have driven the dagger onto Klay Thompson and the Warriors’ hearts with an incredible turnaround game-winner, but that wasn’t how the Pistons drew it up. The Pistons intended for Bojan Bogdanovic to curl towards the corner and receive an elevator screen from both Bey and Isaiah Stewart. But the 23-year old marksman didn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

“I was supposed to set another screen. But I wanted the ball so bad. I (might get) yelled at in the film session,” Bey said after the game, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Instead of setting a screen for Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey flashed deep towards the three-point line. Thankfully for him, his teammate Killian Hayes obliged with a pinpoint pass towards his shooting pocket. And a second later, the game was over and the Pistons have come out on top to snap the Warriors win streak.

Incredible juxtaposition of a perfectly executed play by the Wsto get a Klay 3, & this set that appears to be royally screwed up: Bogdanovic was gonna get an elevator screen, but Bey doesn’t set his part of the screen so of course it’s him who hits the incredible game winner pic.twitter.com/W0RJKCkBGY — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 5, 2023

It should come as no surprise at all to know that Bey is a Kobe Bryant stan. The late great Black Mamba definitely would have screamed for the ball with a chance to win the game. And for one night, Bey proved to the world that he could put his Mamba Mentality to good use amid the trade rumors surrounding his name.