Quentin Grimes, after falling out of the Knicks' most prominent players, is drawing plenty of interest on the trade market.

The New York Knicks continue to see prominent involvement in trade rumors, with the team looking like one of the most logical candidates to swing a trade for Bruce Brown in the aftermath of the Pascal Siakam deal. But amid all the rumors of the Knicks' interest in Brown, one swingman on the roster, Quentin Grimes, is also becoming a trendy name on the market.

Initial reports have already stated that the Dallas Mavericks have “expressed interest” in a trade for Grimes, while the Knicks wing is also viewed as a strong fit for the Atlanta Hawks in their quest to boost their perimeter defense around Trae Young in the event of a Dejounte Murray trade. But it seems like Grimes' suitors won't be limited to those two teams, as three other teams, all from the Western Conference are reportedly in on the 23-year old.

“I think those calls will continue to come in ahead of the February 8 trade deadline. I'm told that there are a few teams in particular that have expressed some interest — the Hawks, the Jazz, the Rockets, and Memphis. Those are among the teams that have expressed interest in Grimes,” Ian Begley of SNY said in the aftermath of the Knicks' 113-109 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

The Utah Jazz are clearly ripe for an upgrade on the wing; at the moment, Simone Fontecchio is playing the bulk of minutes at the three, and four guards who excel as ballhandlers share time at the one and the two. Quentin Grimes would be a hand-and-glove fit on the Jazz as a 3-and-D wing who doesn't command many touches.

The same goes for the Houston Rockets. With Reggie Bullock and Tari Eason out, the team's depth on the wing is being tested. Grimes, if Houston pulls off a trade with the Knicks, could be a huge get due to his ability to space the floor for playmakers Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies may be looking to make a fringe move in preparation for next season, although it'll be interesting to see what they dangle in front of the Knicks to pique their interest.

Whatever the case may be, Quentin Grimes and the Knicks appear headed for a divorce, with Grimes being in need of a change in scenery after losing his prominent role in the rotation.