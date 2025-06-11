Expectations are high for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty after the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the No. 6 pick overall in the NFL Draft. He's coming off a monster campaign that saw him record the second-most rushing yards in a single season in college football history (2,601).

That stat might be the reason why Jeanty was so confident in naming himself to his Mount Rushmore of college football running backs. During a guest appearance on “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” the 21-year-old NFL rookie was going through his Mount Rushmore for his position at the college football level. Teammate Maxx Crosby not-so-subtly dropped Ashton Jeanty's name, and the Raiders' rookie went right along with it.

“For sure, have got to put Barry Sanders in there, that's easy. Reggie Bush. It's too many, I'm going to throw Hershel in there. I met him, too, at the Doak Walker, so that was cool. Bro was funny, man. And then damn… I mean, I am second in rushing, so I got to throw me in there, man.”

It's hard to argue with Jeanty naming himself on the Mount Rushmore of college football running backs. He had arguably the best season in the last decade. On top of the 2,601 rushing yards he accumulated in the 2024-25 campaign, Ashton Jeanty also led the nation with 29 rushing touchdowns. His 29 scores are tied for the seventh most in a single season in college football history. Only Bryson Dailey at Army had more touchdowns on the ground (32) than Jeanty last season.

He was a true workhorse for the Boise State Broncos, getting a nation-high 374 rush attempts on the season. That trend should continue into his pro career, as the Raiders are likely to utilize Ashton Jeanty early and often in his rookie year. His career potential is incredibly high, as many believe he'll be an immediate superstar in the league.