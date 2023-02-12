Reggie Jackson is already finalizing his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, and by the looks of it, he already has a destination in mind after his exit.

According to the latest report, Jackson is joining the Denver Nuggets after his buyout with the Hornets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Denver has been interested in Jackson ever since it was made known that the playmaker is headed to the buyout market.

The Phoenix Suns have been mentioned as potential suitors as well, but the Nuggets appear to have beaten them. Denver is currently the best team in the West, and the team seems poised to make a good run for the NBA Finals. With that said, it’s no surprise why the veteran guard would want to be part of that.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Reggie Jackson to the Hornets in exchange for Mason Plumlee ahead of the trade deadline. Considering that the Hornets don’t really have a need for another guard and are still far away from contention, it didn’t come as a shock that they wanted to go their separate ways as quick as possible.

By adding Jackson, the Nuggets get some much-needed help in the backcourt behind Jamal Murray. The 32-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 52 games (38 starts) for the Clippers this 2022-23. He also fits well in their title aspirations.

What’s interesting to note is that the Nuggets traded their previous backup guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers at the deadline. Now, they got the team’s former starting guard in Jackson.