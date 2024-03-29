The Houston Rockets have caught fire lately as they're now in the mix for a spot in the play-in tournament. There's still some work to do, but the future is looking bright for this franchise. With that in mind, rumors suggest the team loves the idea of building around both Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green. However, there is a catch.
Rumors are the Rockets want to keep Sengun and Green on the roster for the long term, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Houston views the two of them as foundational pieces to build around.
“The Rockets have not given any indications that they will look to move Sengun. The 21-year-old has one more year left on his rookie contract, and the team has interest in a long-term extension, league sources said.
The same mindset of keeping their young, rising talents around exists for Green as well. Despite rumors suggesting that the Rockets were bringing up Green's name in trade rumors, they are confident in his ability to be a star for the foreseeable future. Like Sengun, Green will be eligible for an extension this upcoming offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.”
Although that may be true, rumors also suggest the Rockets could be open to a big trade. If that's the case, it sounds like Houston could potentially trade one of Alperen Sengun or Jalen Green. Or perhaps both. But the franchise would want “an All-Star quality player, who is not on an expiring deal.”
“The belief from rival organizations in the Western Conference is that the Rockets will only include Green or Sengun in trade talks if they can land an All-Star quality player, who is not on an expiring deal, in return. Houston wants to win and will do what it takes to get back to an elite level, a spot they believe Udoka can take them to within the next couple of seasons. All options remain on the table for the Rockets in their pursuit of winning despite their belief in the young core.”
Rockets' bright future
No matter what Houston does moving forward the franchise has a bright future ahead. Keeping Sengun and Green on the roster to continue building around makes a ton of sense. Especially with how well Jalen Green has been playing recently.
Making the playoffs this season would be huge for this Rockets team. Considering they've been rebuilding for several years now, it appears everything is beginning to come together. But the front office may want to add an All-Star veteran to the roster for next season. Hopefully, Houston can find that talent without having to give up Sengun or Green. But the NBA offseason is incredibly unpredictable.
With that said, look for the Rockets to continue playing well with just several games remaining in the regular season. They're knocking on the door of the play-in tournament and could force the Golden State Warriors out of the playoff race.