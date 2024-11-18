The Houston Rockets have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season with a record of 9-4. They are in the West playoff picture and could be looking to add a major piece via trade at some point to elevate their status. Kevin Durant has been mentioned as a potential dream target, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein. But Stein also suggests that the Rockets could have an advantage in the event that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available via trade.

It’s important to note that there is no current inclination that either Giannis Antetokounmpo nor the Bucks are looking for a trade out now or in the foreseeable future. Obviously when a team struggles the way the Bucks are, trade speculation is going to intensify amongst media and fans.

In the event that Giannis does hit the trade block, Stein hints that the Rockets’ use of Hall of Fame big man Hakeem Olajuwon could make them the potential favorites. Antetokounmpo has trained with Olajuwon in the offseason and has a great deal of respect for the former NBA MVP.

The Rockets have a bevy of young assets as potential trade chips if they want to look in to acquiring a legitimate superstar player.

Before the 2024-25 season began, Antetokounmpo raised eyebrows with comments he made regarding his potential future with the Bucks. It was supposed to be a joke, but it got the masses speculating on his possible future should the Bucks struggle again.

Last season, they were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round for the second consecutive season, albeit dealing with injuries to both Giannis and Damian Lillard. This season, they’ve struggled out the gates with a record of 4-9.

The Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin last season when the team was 30-13. After hiring Doc Rivers as their new head coach, they managed only a 19-20 record the rest of the season. The situation in Milwaukee is going to be an interesting one to keep an eye if the Bucks continue to struggle.