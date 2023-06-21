The Houston Rockets have been linked to both the Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency. If their plan A to land James Harden falls through with him staying with the Sixers, then Fred VanVleet is reportedly the preferred next signing. However, rumors are that a ‘potential hangup' has thrown a wrench in these NBA free agency plans, reports the Action Network's Matt Moore.

“The two teams most strongly attached to FVV [Fred VanVleet] are the Rockets and 76ers. It would not be incorrect to describe FVV as the James Harden consolation prize at this point. If Harden returns to Houston, the Sixers will look to construct a sign-and-trade for VanVleet. If the Sixers re-sign Harden, which Houston has projected they feel is likely in recent days, then the Rockets will look to a big-money, short-term contract for VanVleet. A potential hangup has been the Rockets’ position against player options, sources said.”

It doesn't sound like a major problem, but if the Rockets decide to stick their guns in regards to player options, then any reality of Fred VanVleet going to Houston seems to be out of the question. Additionally, it still looks like James Harden is the number one priority for the Houston Rockets at this point.

James Harden is reportedly up in the air in terms of whether he wants to stay with the Sixers or commit to a reunion with the Rockets. The indication from these rumors are that any news surrounding Fred VanVleet could be delayed until after James Harden makes his NBA free agency decision.