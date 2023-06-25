The Phoenix Suns wanted to trade for Tobias Harris, but the Philadelphia 76ers had no interest in moving their scoring forward.

Phoenix apparently dangled Deandre Ayton as the main trade piece coming from their end, but the Sixers don't like the big man. Philly were also said to be reluctant to find a third team to help facilitate the deal.

In the end, no deal materialized, with the Suns deciding to keep Ayton instead. However, that might exactly be what the Sixers want since they were reportedly “adamant” on keeping Harris, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The Sixers were also unwilling to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal. The team has been adamant that it doesn’t intend to trade Harris at this time,” Pompey wrote.

It's certainly a surprise that the Sixers didn't want to move Tobias Harris. While he remains a decent player, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2022-23, his production so far isn't exactly what fans expected from a guy who's making over $35 million. Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with Philly in 2019.

Perhaps the Sixers are hesitant to trade him until they know what James Harden is going to do. With The Beard still exploring his options, including the possibility of reuniting with the Houston Rockets, Philly might want to know first what he's going to do before deciding on Harris' future. That would make sense since if Harden ends up leaving, at least Philadelphia still has Harris who can be their third or second scoring option.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see what the Sixers do in the offseason.