The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting at 17-16 following a recent home demolition of the Los Angeles Clippers. Victor Wembanyama has established himself as a borderline MVP candidate through the first third of the campaign, and San Antonio has already nearly reached their final win total from a season ago.

Depsite their relative success, there has been some speculation that the Spurs could look to accelerate their timeline by swinging a trade for a true co-star to pair with Wembanyama, and one name that has come up repeatedly has been Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein broke down why the Spurs, and not their Texas neighbors the Houston Rockets, are more likely to swing a trade for Fox.

“It is clear based on this week's reporting that the Spurs, as things stand, should be classified as the Texas team more likely to pursue a down-the-road Fox trade,” reported Stein on his Substack.

Although they've won their last two games in come from behind fashion, the Kings' season has still gone off the rails in recent weeks, culminating in head coach Mike Brown being fired and causing many to speculate that a Fox trade request could be on the horizon.

If that were to unfold, the talented guard would be sure to have plenty of suitors.

Should the Spurs trade for De'Aaron Fox?

Chris Paul has done a solid job of getting Victor Wembanyama the ball in his spots and giving the Spurs the true point guard presence that they so desperately lacked throughout his rookie season.

However, at the age of 39, Paul doesn't exactly provide much in the way of a scoring punch, and that void could certainly be filled by a player of Fox's caliber.

Fox would immediately draw much more defensive attention than any other player on the Spurs roster not named Victor Wembanyama, and thus give the French phenom more room to operate in the halfcourt.

Fox's explosive athleticism would also likely give San Antonio an element of transition offense that they don't currently have.

It's still unclear whether or not the Kings will indeed look to move their franchise point guard, and if Fox even wants that to happen. However, if it does, expect the Spurs to come up frequently in those discussions.

San Antonio will next take the floor on Friday evening vs the Denver Nuggets.