The NBA Draft is not until June 22 and it is absolutely no secret who the No. 1 overall pick will be. Victor Wembanyama has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for quite some time now. He is considered a generational prospect and head and shoulders above, quite literally and figuratively, the rest of the 2023 draft class. Even so, teams and players are not supposed to speak publicly on their potential NBA Draft plans. Wembanyama already knows he is going to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs who hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. In a recent interview, with a French network, he almost let it slip as to what his NBA future holds.

Victor Wembanyama almost slipped and said 'San Antonio Spurs' when discussing his future in the NBA 😅 (via @RMCsport)pic.twitter.com/Rz0XaGgoxm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2023

This will be the third time in franchise history that the Spurs hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. The first time they had the top pick they selected David Robinson. The second time they had the top pick they selected Tim Duncan. That's some prestigious company for Victor Wembanyama to be mentioned alongside. Both players were MVPs, NBA champions and Hall of Famers.

This past season, Wembanyama played for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A French professional league. He averaged 21.6 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocked shots with splits of 47 percent shooting from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. What impresses scouts the most is his versatile skill-set. He can play around the basket and he can handle the ball and make plays off the dribble. He has consistent range out to the three-point line and he can be a force defensively. Only time will tell though if Victor Wembanyama follows in the footsteps of the Spurs past No. 1 NBA Draft picks.