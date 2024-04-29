The Phoenix Suns have thrust themselves into a period of great uncertainty for the second consecutive offseason, following yet another postseason pitfall. Despite raising their intensity and performance level in Game 4, they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 122-116. Their NBA Playoffs experience ends unceremoniously in a sweep.
Now, fans are wondering if the head coaching tenure of Frank Vogel will end the same way.
The Suns are going to “take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Vogel’s staff,” The Athletic's Shams Charania and Doug Haller reported. General manager James Jones is expected to retain front office control heading into the 2024-25 campaign, but one has to wonder how much longer the three-time champion can sit comfortably before his own seat turns scorching hot.
Although Vogel just completed his first year with the Suns, his potential dismissal might be the only major action the organization could take. The star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will earn a combined $150 million next season. Phoenix also has limited future assets after trading away a slew of draft picks to acquire both Durant and Beal in 2023. Sacrificing Vogel is not going to thwart fans' anger, but it could buy owner Mat Ishbia some more time.
Though, the biggest factor working against the former NBA title-winning head coach is that he might not be commanding the necessary amount of respect from his locker room.
Suns players might not be gelling with Frank Vogel
Vogel reportedly ripped into the Suns late in the season in an attempt to light a fire under them, but there was little effect. Players rolled their eyes, and one even had to fight the urge to break into laughter, per The Athletic. This compounds the bad optics that were on display during Game 4, as Beal ostensibly slapped away Vogel's hand while jogging off to the bench.
When a team that is woefully underachieving does not take its coach seriously, it is natural to assume that management will make some leadership changes. But wait, there's more.
In the aftermath of Phoenix's bitter defeat, it is coming out that Durant disagrees with how he was being utilized in this offense. At minimum, it is clear scheming modifications will likely be made. The question is, however, who will be making those tweaks?
It is one thing to fall short against a Timberwolves squad led by Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, but being swept is generally considered unacceptable for a team with the kind of talent and payroll the Suns possess. Apparently, that sentiment is shared by many around the league.
“Losing in six to Denver last year in the second round cost Monty Williams his job,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown ahead of Game 4, via Sports Illustrated's Donnie Druin. “You've seen Mat Ishbia, the owner, he's made rapid change in his short tenure at owner. Frank Vogel's job very much may be in jeopardy now.”
.@wojespn on Frank Vogel's future with the Phoenix Suns: pic.twitter.com/153lglBJmH
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 28, 2024
Can Frank Vogel survive?
Vogel himself is publicly expressing confidence about his job security and believes he has Ishbia's support going forward. No voice tends to resonate more loudly than a star's does, however. If there is truly discontent brewing in the locker room, then there might be nothing that can save the veteran head coach from a harsh fate.
Phoenix flipped the switch far too late. A strong effort in the Footprint Center followed an insufficient one in Game 3. Yes, there were depth concerns all yearlong, and Grayson Allen's injury definitely made the Suns' uphill battle much steeper, but the final result is likely to be the main talking point in Vogel's end-of-year meeting with management.
While those contextual matters could earn him another year in the desert, the pressure to succeed with this group will only intensify. Further humiliation and disappointment is not an option. And yet, it might also be unavoidable.
The questions surrounding the compatibility and health of this big three are multiplying, while the competition grows fiercer. Retaining Frank Vogel might be a difficult decision for ownership, but convincing another candidate to brave these challenging conditions won't be easy, either.