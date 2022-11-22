Published November 22, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Despite dropping three of their last five games, the Phoenix Suns own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 10-6 and look like a legitimate contender once again. But just because the Suns are one of the teams to beat in the West doesn’t mean they are content with their current roster.

According to a recent article from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Suns are eyeing a Hawks player via trade, though surprisingly, it’s not John Collins, whose name has been thrown around in trade rumors for months now. Instead, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic has caught Phoenix’s eye.

O’Connor elaborated on why the Suns are interested in the guard:

“League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic, 30, is in his sixth year in the pros and third with the Hawks. Despite being drafted late in the first round in 2014, he didn’t leave Turkey for the NBA until the 2017-18 campaign, when he joined the Sacramento Kings. His best statistical season came with the Hawks during the 2020-21 campaign when he averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game on 43.8% shooting from three-point range.

Likely, the Suns are targeting Bogdanovic because one of their top wings, Cameron Johnson, recently had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the right knee. Bogdanovic would help hold down the fort at the wing position until Johnson returns, whenever that will be.