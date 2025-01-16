The Detroit Pistons are having a solid season, as they're 21-19 and eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham, could be active at the trade deadline to add core pieces for the future.

Detroit has improved mightily from the 2023-24 season, as J.B. Bickerstaff has maximized their talent. Under Monty Williams in the 2023-24 season, the Pistons went 17-65 and tied an NBA record with a 28-game losing streak.

Detroit has already won 17 games this season and is getting more out of their young talent. Cunningham is having a career year, averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. The 23-year-old guard is shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Cunningham is in the final year of his rookie deal, earning $13.9 million. Next season, his rookie extension will kick in, which is a five-year $224 million deal.

Cunningham is the Pistons franchise player, and Detroit could make a move to land him a co-star. With that said, here are the three top Pistons trade targets in the 2024-25 season.

Pistons land Pelicans star Brandon Ingram

The Pistons could be in the mix for New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram. Ingram is in the final year of his contract, and with the Pelicans' 8-31 record, they will likely move him for any assets they can get.

New Orleans has been hesitant to extend Ingram as he is seeking a big contract. The 27-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Ingram is shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from behind the arc.

Ingram would give the Pistons a second star and add a go-to scoring option next to Cunningham. There aren't many stars available, and with an Ingram trade likely being cheap due to his expiring contract and small market, Detroit could get a steal of a deal.

Pistons take swing with Bulls guard Zach LaVine

Another low-tier star on the market is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The 29-year-old is playing at a high level this season, averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. LaVine, a former two-time All-Star, is shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from distance.

His scoring and efficiency may have upped his value, as Chicago has struggled to find a trade partner for LaVine over the past couple of seasons. LaVine is in the third year of a five-year $215 million deal, but his max contract under the new CBA has diminished his trade value.

However, the Pistons are a team that could take a chance on LaVine. LaVine's added three-level scoring would take pressure off Cunningham, and Detroit has the contracts to make a deal.

Pistons acquire Wizards veteran Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon would be a great addition if the Pistons want to make a smaller trade to improve their roster and maintain cap flexibility for the offseason. Brogdon is a quality veteran guard on an expiring deal of $22.5 million.

The 32-year-old guard could come in and be the leader of the bench unit for Detroit. Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from deep.

While Brogdon's efficiency is down from three, he is still contributing an all-around game on offense. With the Washington Wizards in rebuild mode, Brogdon could be a buy-low addition on his expiring deal.

The Pistons could be surprise buyers at the deadline for an under-the-radar star or role player. If they can make a deal happen, Detroit could make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.