The Detroit Pistons have undergone one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and team owner Tom Gores is trying to fix that. The Pistons' owner is rumored to want to hire a president of basketball operations to efficiently make team decisions, per The Athletic.
The Pistons have not had a person in that type of capacity since 2018. The president of basketball operations would essentially have the final say in all basketball matters for the team, per The Athletic. The Pistons are about to finish the season with one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference. Things were so bad at one point this season that fans were screaming during games for Gores to sell the team.
“They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous,” Gores said earlier in the year, per the Detroit Free Press. “It’s ridiculous. Other than winning, and we should win more games, we do everything to bring the best to Detroit. Sell the team? They don’t understand what we’re doing in the community.”
Detroit's miserable season
The Pistons have sputtered to new lows this season, holding a 14-67 record. The team went through a miserable 28-game losing streak at one point, which was the worst in franchise history and tied for the worst in NBA history. While the Pistons were able to put some wins together in recent months, the victories were few and far between.
Pistons coach Monty Williams is reportedly staying with the team, following the campaign. Williams had success before his time in the Motor City, when he was coaching the Phoenix Suns. Williams won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2022, and led the Suns to the NBA finals in the 2020-21 campaign.
The franchise also has young talent with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on the roster. Cunningham is a former no. 1 NBA Draft pick, averaging nearly 23 points a game for the team this season. Cunningham has battled injuries, which was certainly a reason why the team struggled at points during the year. The Pistons may have to move some of their young talent this offseason to restructure the roster and find a better combination of talent.
The Pistons' goal with the president of basketball operations is to create more synergy on the team, per The Athletic. The person with that role would also be able to hire their own staff, to help re-organize the team's front office. Detroit has not won an NBA championship since the 2003-4 season, when the franchise had Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups. The team hasn't won a division title since 2008, and Pistons fans are thirsting for more success.
Detroit picked up a rare win in their last game, against the Dallas Mavericks. The victory snapped a six game losing streak for the team, who has won only two games since March 15.
Detroit is closing out a miserable season on Sunday, against the San Antonio Spurs. The game tips off at 3:30 Eastern.