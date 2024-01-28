The Detroit Pistons got a huge win on Sunday over Oklahoma City.

There's a party going on in the Motor City. Hours before the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the lowly Detroit Pistons pulled off a huge upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons even won without their franchise player, Cade Cunningham, who was a late scratch from the game.

PISTONS WIN!!!! THE 15TH SEED BLOW OUT THE 1ST SEED THUNDER. pic.twitter.com/ydrCEsVd0Z — PistonsMuse (@PistonsMuse) January 28, 2024

The Pistons won for only the sixth time this season, defeating the Thunder 120-104. Without Cunningham, the Pistons relied on Jalen Duren, who had a tremendous performance. Duren finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, while playing 31 minutes for the team. Jaden Ivey added 19 points for Detroit. The team was without Cunningham, who is dealing with a knee injury that's left him sidelined recently.

The Pistons improve to 6-40 on the season with the win. In shocking fashion, the Pistons seemed to be in control for much of the game against one of the best teams in the NBA. The Pistons were leading by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter.

WORST TEAM BEATS THE BEST TEAM The Pistons STUN the Thunder in Detroit this afternoon without Cade Cunningham, who was a late scratch 🤯 OKC trailed 100-86 entering the 4th quarter and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play in the quarter. pic.twitter.com/XNWpfFFAtX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Oklahoma City falls to 32-14 with the loss. The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points and five rebounds. Star center Chet Holmgren was held to 9 points, but did grab 12 rebounds in the game.

The game was a high point for a Pistons team that has been crushed by defeat for most of this season. The Pistons went through a brutal 28 game losing streak, tying a league record. The team has now won two of their last three games, including a win on January 24 against Charlotte.

Detroit will look to start a win streak on Wednesday. The team travels to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers at 7:00 Eastern.