Led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers have surprised a lot of folks this season. A team that many once saw as a rebuilding squad currently owns a 23-19 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the loaded Eastern Conference.

With the halfway point of the season here, trade season is now fully upon us, and the Pacers are in the rumor mill regarding one of their big men. It’s not Myles Turner, surprisingly, who has seen his name thrown around in trade rumors for what feels like years now. Rather, it’s center Goga Bitadze. Bitadze is reportedly the Pacers center most likely to be dealt before February’s trade deadline, per an article from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer:

“Indiana’s center most likely to be traded is fourth-year big man Goga Bitadze. If an opportunity arises, the Pacers will be willing to work in tandem with Bitadze’s representation to find him a new team, sources said, especially with Daniel Theis on track to return in the next few weeks. Bitadze has already seen limited playing time and has been uninterested in joining Indiana’s G League outfit in Fort Wayne.”

Bitadze, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Pacers. He’s averaging 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 19 appearances this season (zero starts). Considering Bitadze’s subpar stats and the fact that he has yet to prove himself as an NBA player, it’s hard to believe that the Pacers would get more than a second-round pick for him