The Indiana Pacers, expected to bring up the rear in the Eastern Conference before the season began, have overachieved in the 2022-23 campaign, and it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s ascension as one of the best point guards in the league. In addition, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, linked to a potential trade for the past few months, have played exceptionally well alongside impressive rookies Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. However, the Pacers still have a glaring hole at the four, and they have even discussed acquiring John Collins to fill that void.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Pacers have had internal discussions about pulling off a trade for Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins. Per Fischer’s sources, the Pacers have sophomore guard Chris Duarte in mind as the centerpiece of a potential trade with the Hawks.

Chris Duarte had a solid start to his rookie season, especially in his debut game when he scored 27 points. However, Duarte’s second season has been a mess. The 25-year old guard out of Oregon is shooting a putrid 32.1 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from deep, with rookies Nembhard and Mathurin and even Aaron Nesmith usurping him in head coach Rick Carlisle’s pecking order. It’s unclear whether the Hawks value Duarte enough to accept a potential trade with him as the main piece going their way, especially with Duarte struggling.

Nevertheless, the Pacers are armed with three 2023 first-round picks that they could dangle in a potential trade. That alone could make them an enticing trade partner for a team starved of draft capital. John Collins may be the flashiest power forward available in the trade market, but Fischer added that the Pacers could instead look at PJ Washington as a lower-cost option amid the Charlotte Hornets’ terrible season.

In addition, Fischer even wondered whether the Pacers could make a run at former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby, whom many expect to command a Donovan Mitchell-like package in a potential trade. The Pacers definitely have the picks to swing a deal for one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league.

However, Anunoby is not a natural four, which makes either John Collins or PJ Washington the more logical trade target for the Pacers especially as they try to sustain their emergence as one of the league’s most exciting young up-and-coming teams.