The Minnesota Timberwolves might be looking to become the next team that trades with the Washington Wizards. The Timberwolves have had trade discussions with the Wizards regarding point guards Monte Morris and Delon Wright, according to The Athletic.

Minnesota is interested in adding a point guard behind starter Mike Conley, The Athletic reports. Given Washington's depth at the position and their interest in moving veterans, a Timberwolves-Wizards trade could make sense for both sides.

The Timberwolves initiated trade talks, but the Wizards aren't engaging Minnesota in discussions, The Atheltic reports.

After trading Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Chris Paul, the Wizards are left with Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones in their starting backcourt. With Poole and Jones expected to get plenty of playing time, Morris or Wright would seem to be expendable at the right price. It remains to be seen if Minnesota will match that price.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game for the Wizards last season. He shot 48% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Washington is Wright's seventh team in the last five years. Wright averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 assists per game last season.

Minnesota is looking to compete for a championship in the short term. The Timberwolves traded much of their draft capital in exchange for Rudy Gobert. The team earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and only picked up one playoff win last season.

The Wizards appear to be headed for a full rebuild in the aftermath of the Beal trade. It wouldn't be surprising to see Washington trade any veteran on its roster this summer.