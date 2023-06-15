The Golden State Warriors are considering a trade in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, according to multiple reports. The exact nature of a potential Warriors' 2023 NBA Draft trade, however, seems to be unclear. The latest update suggests that Golden State could trade out of the first round altogether.

The Warriors are looking to trade the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA Draft in order to move back in the first round, or completely out of the first round, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. This update comes a day after ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote that the Warriors were exploring the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga in exchange for a high first-round pick.

The two scenarios aren't mutually exclusive. The Warriors could trade the No. 19 pick after sending Kuminga to a team that owns a 2023 NBA Draft lottery selection. Golden State might consider this year's draft class to be top heavy, in which they'd prefer to only have a selection if it falls near the top of the first round.

Kuminga and the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft are two of the best Warriors' trade chips. Golden State, of course, isn't going to move Stephen Curry. The futures of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't nearly as certain, though it appears more likely than not that both players will stay with the Warriors for at least another season. Jordan Poole could be traded if a team is willing to take on his contract.

One year removed from winning their fourth championship in seven years, the Warriors are looking to contend for the 2024 NBA Finals. Following a second-round playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State might have to make at least one notable trade in order to get back to the top of the West.