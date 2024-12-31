Since being relatively inactive for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Zion Williamson has been involved in trade talks with the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls. After the Pelicans declared they would try to trade Brandon Ingram this season, it seems Williamson might be next on the list.

However, both the Warriors and Bulls could use Williamson's talents, and for different reasons. Golden State has slipped in the Western Conference after a blazing start. They're sitting in the No. 10 seed with a 16-16 record. Outside of Stephen Curry, the team doesn't have the second go-to scorer. Although Jonathan Kuminga has impressed, they need an established scorer, and Williamson is just that.

For Chicago, they're in an opposite situation. They have a 15-18 and are ninth in the Eastern Conference. However, they've been dealing with trade rumors of their own surrounding Zach LaVine. A trade scenario involving the two players could happen, according to an anonymous general manager via ESPN.

“I bet Chicago would do that,” the general manager said of a hypothetical deal built around swapping Williamson for LaVine. That general manager said he'd decline such an offer if he were running the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson could benefit both the Warriors and the Bulls

Both teams lack a truly dominant interior presence. Although the Bulls have center Nikola Vucevic, he's also a likely trade candidate this season. His shooting and rebounding are great, but he's not the athlete that Williamson is. Plus, the Pelicans forward has more opportunity to grow as a player.

For Golden State, Williamson gives Curry a legitimate pick-and-roll partner. Williamson can spot up from three off of a fade but can decimate the rim with a dunk or a nasty interior finish. It takes the pressure off of the perimeter scoring and emphasizes the interior. Furthermore, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can maximize his athletic gifts and skill. Williamson and his agent could explore a trade during the deadline.

An executive for another team speculated that the market for Williamson at this point would be a late first-round pick and salary filler for a good team willing to gamble that he could vault it into contender status.