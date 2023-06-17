The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have emerged as finalists in the Bradley Beal sweepstakes. All indications are the Washington Wizards want to move him as soon as possible, finally beginning a full-scale rebuild that's already years overdue.

If discussions with the Suns and Heat hit an unexpected snag, though? The Golden State Warriors “could sneak in” and join Phoenix and Miami as suitors for Beal, according to league insider Sam Amico.

The Golden State Warriors could join the Suns and the Heat as suitors for a Bradley Beal trade, per @AmicoHoops. pic.twitter.com/Imcm4fRuvT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2023

Beal had Golden State on his list of potential trade destinations after training with Draymond Green and the national team in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. COVID-19 ultimately prevented him from winning gold with Team USA in Tokyo, but spending time with Green clearly left Beal—who effectively controls his destiny by virtue of the no-trade clause in his contract—open to the prospect of playing for the Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, there are many obstacles to Beal landing in Golden State even before accounting for pole position currently owned by Phoenix and Miami.

Biggest among them is the five-year, $251 million extension Beal signed last summer, one that would cut a major dent into the Dubs' long-awaited financial flexibility after next season. There's also more immediate spending to consider. Golden State would fall just $11 million below the $179.5 million second luxury tax apron next season merely accounting for the salaries of Beal, Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Beal, turning 30 in late June, simply won't be worth the $50+ million he's owed from 2024-25 to 2026-27, either.

That reality further complicates his suboptimal long-term fit with Curry, a wrinkle the Warriors would also have to deal with in 2023-24. After wildly inconsistent defense and size and athleticism issues helped doom the Dubs' title defense, would Steve Kerr and the new front office really be comfortable committing to offense and small-ball whole hog? A still-aging, lavishly expensive perimeter duo of Curry and Beal would make it very difficult for the Warriors to stay relevant as the greatest franchise player in team history nears retirement, too.

It's unclear if Golden State has even inquired with the Wizards about Bradley Beal. Whether or not Mike Dunleavy Jr. picked up the phone won't change that he is extremely unlikely to continue his career with the Warriors.