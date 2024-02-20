Will the Warriors get their wish?

The Golden State Warriors used up all the bargaining power that they could at the NBA Trade Deadline. It was just not fate that they landed LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers this time around. Stephen Curry and the struggling squad currently sit 10th in the Western Conference standings at the NBA All-Star break. If they do not get in a better position, another move could be made. It may even involve Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that the Warriors' dream acquisition this offseason would be Giannis Antetokounmpo. This move would pair Stephen Curry with an elite forward who can draw a lot of gravity to give him space to shoot. It also allows the Warriors to get an elite rebounder and veteran who will help the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga.

Between this and the LeBron James rumors, the Warriors have made it abundantly clear what they need. Curry and Steve Kerr want a strong inside presence that also has an elite all-around game. They also have a deep need for a leader and someone who can bang bodies on the inside to limit opponents' shots inside the paint.

There is still a long season ahead for both the Warriors and the Bucks. If both of them don't come close to a Larry O'Brien trophy come the summer, this dream might become a reality quite soon.

What the Warriors lack

The Warriors are a good rebounding team, so why would they need Antetokounmpo or James? Yes, Coach Kerr and his staff have developed the squad into grabbing 45.9 rebounds a game. This total is good for third in the league as they only lag behind the league-leading Boston Celtics and, surprisingly, the Utah Jazz. But, there is one thing they cannot defend well and that is the paint.

The Warriors are 16th in opponents' points allowed in the paint. They let their opponents get 50.6 points per contest. Moreover, they are the eighth-worst team in the league when it comes to opponents' points through fastbreak which clocks at around 14.9 per game. Antetokounmpo and James are both known chasedown blockers which could be why they are trying to land them.