What moves will the Warriors make before the Feb. 8th deadline?

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a tough position at the midpoint of the 2023-24 NBA season. Jonathan Kuminga is having an impressive stretch, but with an aging Steph Curry, the Warriors are expected to make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

It is only a matter of time before the Warriors make a trade

Golden State has a record of 21-15 and sits 12th in the Western Conference standings. Thus, the team needs a spark to get back into the playoff conversation.

Stephen Curry has arguably been the most consistent player for the Dubs, and he is the primary motivation for the team before the NBA trade deadline.

Curry is 35 years old and is likely in the latter half of his prime. Therefore, the Warriors feel an urgency to engage in a trade before Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports explains.

It seems Golden State is holding onto its trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, Andrew Wiggins' name has been heavily floated in trade rumors. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.8 points per game and could stand to use a change in scenery.

Moreover, the Warriors are inclined to make a deal because they have Chris Paul's expiring contract on their hands. He could be valuable in a trade that needs a salary filler or a greater asset return. Paul hoped to push Golden State over the hump in 2023-24, but injuries have kept him under.

Although the Dubs are amid a cold stretch, Jonathan Kuminga has been one of their bright spots. The third-year forward has averaged 23.3 points over his last 10 games. Golden State sees him as a valuable piece of their future, so he likely will not be dealt at the deadline.

It will be interesting to see the moves the Warriors make amid their endless trade buzz.