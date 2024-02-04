Steph Curry turned the tables on Father Time with his breakout performance against the Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing loss to the Atlanta Hawks after a superb effort by Steph Curry. Curry battled Trae Young and a stubborn Hawks team, finishing with 60 points. The Warriors veteran entered Kobe Bryant territory with his age-defying performance.

Stephen Curry joins elite company after his Warriors-Hawks outburst

Curry tallied six rebounds and four assists to go with his 60-point explosion. He and Kobe Bryant are now the only players 35 years or older to record 60 points in a game, per Warriors Muse.

The 35-year-old guard had been relatively quiet, but he reminded everyone of his incredible ability on Saturday night. Curry went 10 for 23 on three-pointers and shot 100% (6/6) at the free-throw line. His performance came during a cold night from Klay Thompson.

Thompson scored 10 points in 36 minutes of action. However, he is still finding his groove after returning from time off. Moreover, the Warriors lost the services of Andrew Wiggins during the 1st half after he went down with a concerning foot injury. Hopefully, he will make a safe and speedy recovery.

Trae Young led the Hawks' endless effort to shut the Warriors down. The star guard ended the night with 35 points and six assists. His team had his back with five other players scoring in the double digits.

Golden State's loss moved their record to 21-25. The Dubs retain a 12th-place seeding in the Western Conference standings. Yet, Steph Curry's outburst should provide optimism for the Warriors at the midpoint of the season.

If Curry can continue to produce well, it will allow his teammates to step into their roles for greater support. The Warriors look to get back into the playoff conversation at the midpoint of the 2023-24 NBA season.