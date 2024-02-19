Stephen Curry wants to end Warriors run 'the right way'

Although momentum is not guaranteed after an All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Stephen Curry remains the offensive focal point, but guys like Jonathan Kuminga and rookie Brandin Podziemski are coming through as well. What does the future hold for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, though?

A 27-26 record and 10th-place standing in the West has the Dubs in a tricky spot. The organization might deem it necessary to make significant changes if it fails to go on a deep run in the playoffs. Green re-signed on a big deal last offseason and would therefore have to be traded, but Thompson could simply join another team in free agency this summer.

Curry believes the family will stay together, though, because it is something all three of the Warriors' core members have discussed before. “That's always been a motivator for us,” the legendary shooter told ESPN's Malika Andrews, via ClutchPoints. “You {also} want to end it the right way. I think it is extremely possible to accomplish both. We just have to protect the identity of who we are as best we can.”

Golden State's identity has been muddied a bit due to a lack of continuity brought on by Draymond Green's suspensions and Klay Thompson's struggles, but the team is regaining its footing. The former is quietly having his best season in years and the latter shined in his first game off the bench last Thursday. If that continues and the Warriors are able to consistently rely on their supporting cast, then no team will want to see them in the playoffs.

Ending the dynasty “the right way” can only be done by keeping the trio together through this crucial offseason. The easiest way to do that is by coming back from the dead one more time.