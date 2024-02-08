Warriors guard Klay Thompson dropped a few truth bombs about his involvement in trade rumors.

The Golden State Warriors are reaching a crossroads with their current core that, at the moment, doesn't appear to have enough two-way firepower to legitimately contend for a championship. As a result, the Warriors have been brought up in plenty of trade rumors, with the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Chris Paul all likely to give way in the event that the Dubs pull off a trade for an impact piece.

But as loud as trade rumors have gotten surrounding Thompson's name, the Warriors sharpshooter is ignoring all the cacophony like he said during his interview following the Dubs' blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

“I don't partake in NBA discourse. I think that's such a waste of energy. At the end of the day, whether I'm in a Dubs uniform or another uniform, I would be myself. I would be KT,” Thompson said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Klay Thompson on the deadline rumors: “I don’t partake in NBA discourse.” -On his desire to be with the Warriors long term: “That is correct. Good assessment.” -On his belief in this team: “I see Steph Curry. I see Draymond. I go home and check our playoff record.” pic.twitter.com/tMe2IH5MCy — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2024

Still, as much as there is a possibility that the Warriors ship away Klay Thompson or don't re-sign him when his contract is up in the coming offseason, the 34-year old sniper prefers to stay in Golden State for the long run.

“That is correct. Good assessment,” Thompson said in response to a question clarifying if his desire is to stay with the Warriors past the trade deadline and past this season as well.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if the feeling is mutual. The Warriors brass is slowly coming to grips with the fact that Klay Thompson is in decline, and that this decline in play has been one of the main factors that have contributed to the team's sub .500 record through 48 games.

Nevertheless, Thompson has utmost belief that the Warriors will figure it out given the championship pedigree they boast.

“I see Steph Curry. I see Draymond. I go home and check our playoff record as a trio, and you have what you have, champions, I believe,” Thompson added. “I will always believe. It's a long season. I will always believe we can always make a run especially when we're all suited up.”

If there's anything we've learned over the past decade, it's to never count the Warriors out, Klay Thompson's decline notwithstanding.