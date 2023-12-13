How the tides have turned for Warriors star Klay Thompson.

There's no secret that the Golden State Warriors have been struggling to start the season as Tuesday night, they lost to the Phoenix Suns, 119-116. With the team's concerns has also been the conversation surrounding Warriors star Klay Thompson who was set to receive a two-year contract worth around $48 million before the season, but now there is not a deal in place according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“[Klay's] future has been in question,” Charania said on the show “Run It Back.” I'm told that the Warriors offered a deal, 2 years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there's no deal.”

Charania said that the two are not close on a contract extension. Thompson has been a central part of the Warriors dynasty where the main group of himself, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green won four NBA championships together. Now at 33-years old, Thompson has showed major signs of regressions to start his 11th season in the association.

So far this year, he's averaged 15.4 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game as he's shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range. His performance in the loss to Phoenix was a microcosm of his season so far as he scored seven points on shooting 2/10 from the field and 1/8 from deep.

Thompson talks about getting benched Tuesday night

Thompson alongside Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney were benched late in the game as the decision was made by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The 33-year old guard acknowledged that it “frustrates” him, but ultimately feels like he deserved it according to The Athletic.

“Of course it frustrates me,” Thompson said. “You think I’m gonna just chill? I’m freaking competitive man. At the end of the day, I’m one of the most competitive people to put this uniform on. I can say that with confidence too. But whatever. I guess I didn’t bring it tonight. I deserved it.”

Kerr defends his decision to bench Thompson, other Warriors stars

Kerr defended the decision by mentioning that he had to play the hot hand or the best guys rather than Thompson, Wiggins, and Looney who weren't performing up to their standard. He even admitted that he didn't “have a lot of patience” and that he needed to make a change according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best,” Kerr said. “I've been really patient and trying to get everybody organized into groups and give guys freedom and space, but tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience. We needed some urgency, and that's why I made the moves.”

Especially when it's apparent that Thompson and the Warriors will talk about a possible contract extension towards the end of the season as Charania initially implied, a performance likes this doesn't help the shooter's chances. Kerr talked about benching Thompson and predicted that the reaction is that he's “disappointed.”

“I'm sure he's disappointed,” Kerr said. “It's not easy being in that situation, and same with Loon and Wiggs, but these are tough nights. This is the NBA. It's a really difficult league. It's a dream job for these guys, but it's also incredibly difficult. You get booed, benched, injured, traded, cut; it’s not easy.”

At the end of the day, the season is still young and Thompson has an opportunity to bounce back after a horrid start and show why he's one of the best shooters to play the game. However, the Warriors have lost nine of their last 13 games and are currently on a two-game losing streak as their next game is against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night.