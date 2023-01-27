Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is on the Golden State Warriors’ and New York Knicks’ list of trade targets, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson:

“Multiple teams have inquired about Alex Caruso, per sources. The Knicks have scouted Caruso of late and own first-round picks that could be dangled with a contract like Obi Toppin if the Bulls show any inclination of trading their defensive ace.”

“The Golden State Warriors,” Johnson adds, “also are cited by league sources as a potential suitor.”

Caruso is one of the most popular trade targets in the NBA today even though his asking price is astronomically high for a role player, as the Bulls are asking for two first-round picks in return for the six-year vet.

Factoring in the lack of high-quality backcourt defenders and his ability to knock down 39.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season, he would be a fit on all 30 teams. However, the teams that could use Caruso the most are championship-contenders and playoff hopefuls looking for their missing piece.

The Warriors are sitting at 24-24, 8th in the Western Conference. Having likely maximized their current roster due to their inability to fast-track the development of young players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, the Warriors are scouring the trade market in order to locate immediate help.

The Knicks, who are 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 27-24 record, have a slightly different problem. While they have a number of young players that they’re having difficult developing simultaneously, they aren’t considered a serious contender and likely don’t need to rush to be one.

Nonetheless, every season comes with its own surprises, and you can’t fault New York for continuing to add to their talent pool.