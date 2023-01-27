Alex Caruso began his career as a meme player, someone whose true impact was, way too often, oversold by overzealous Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, Caruso eventually proved that he was truly capable of impacting winning at the highest level. The Lakers needed him during their 2020 NBA championship run. Caruso was then able to parlay his strong play into a four-year, $37 million deal in free agency with the Chicago Bulls.

However, with the Bulls currently in the middle of a disappointing campaign, they could very well decide to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline. Plenty have speculated whether the Bulls would decide to trade their All-Star trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. But it appears Caruso would be available in a trade as well should the Bulls decide to blow it up.

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy for another team to acquire Alex Caruso in a trade. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports speculated that the Bulls have asked for two first-round picks in exchange for the defensive-minded guard, per Marc Stein.

The price for players purportedly available in trades remains sky high, and this latest report proves that once more. The San Antonio Spurs have asked for two first-rounders in exchange for Jakob Poeltl as well. But for prospective buyers, it might be difficult to stomach trading away plenty of draft capital for a player who isn’t guaranteed to transform a team from good to great.

Nevertheless, Alex Caruso should draw plenty of interest on the trade market. He has a track record of being one of the best defensive guards in the association, and that has its value. In a deep playoff run, teams will need players who can hang with elite scorers on the defensive end. Caruso is one of those players. However, asking for two first-rounders, like the Bulls reportedly have, may be too exorbitant of a price to pay.