Questions have emerged over the past year in regards to the Golden State Warriors’ star-studded trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Curry has been expected to remain with the Warriors, but rumors have surfaced about potential Thompson and Green trades/departures. Warriors fans, however, will love the latest update from NBA insider Marc Stein, per marcstein.substack.com.

“Sources close to the situation have consistently insisted that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all continuing to be Warriors next season is the most likely scenario,” Stein shared.

The Warriors have formed one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history over the past decade. Their dynasty wouldn’t have been possible without Curry, Thompson, and Green’s contributions. Although Curry is the only one of them still playing at a superstar-caliber level, Green and Thompson are still capable NBA players without question. It would be heartbreaking for Golden State fans to see any of them leave the team.

The 2022-23 season was a difficult one for the team. However, they ultimately prevailed and still made a solid playoff run. The Warriors were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Yes, Golden State certainly features a championship-or-bust mindset, but their output considering the circumstances was still strong this past season.

Stein’s report does not automatically rule out departures of any of the Warriors’ trio, but it will give fans hope. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Warriors’ NBA offseason as they are readily made available.